Congressman Mani Shankar Aiyar to meet Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Farooq

Former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar and Center for Peace and Progress & civil society member OP Shah on Thursday reached Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Farooq's residence.

'Will hear them out on whatever issues they raise,' said OP Shah.

Veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar hold the view that the Central government should talk to everyone in Kashmir because an enduring solutions would come only through dialogue.

"There should be talks between New Delhi and Srinagar and India and Pakistan. I want the tensions with Pakistan to lessen and the tension in Kashmir also to lessen. The talks are the only way forward. The time of wars is over, he told reporters here.

The former Union minister was here for a discussion on "J and K ? The Road Ahead", organised by the NGO Centre for Peace and Progress.

The Congress veteran said if the BJP-led Central government is willing to talk to armed rebels in Nagaland, they should be ready to talk to stone-pelters in the valley as well.

(With agency inputs)