Congress would win 2018 Mizoram assembly election: Lal Thanhawla

Aizawl, May 12: Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla on Thursday claimed that the Congress would win the 2018 state assembly polls.

Addressing party workers at the Congress Bhavan, Lal Thanhawla said that "no party had formed government for three consecutive terms but the Congress would do it in 2018 polls."

He said that t"he landslide victory by the party in the Mara Autonomous District Council for which the polling was held on May four was a clear indicator."

The ruling Congress bagged 17 seats in the 25-member MADC polls while the opposition Mizo National front and Mara Democratic Front combine could manage to win only seven seats while one seat went to an independent nominee.

He came back to power after defeating the MNF then led by the late former chief minister Laldenga in 1989 and again in 1993.

The MNF, led by Zoramthanga came to power by defeating the Congress in 1998 and again won the polls in 2003 but was routed by the Congress in 2008 which again swept the polls in 2013 by bagging 34 seats in the 40-member state legislature.

