Congress wants its leaders to read National Herald, get more subscribers

Even before its launch, the Congress seems to have set subscription goals for National Herald. The party's state units have not only been asked to subscribe and read the yet-to-be relaunched version of Jawaharlal Nehru's newspaper but also get subscribers. National Herald is slated to release in its full-fledged print avatar in the near future while the online edition is already up and running.

Congress workers, especially in poll-bound states like Karnataka where Congress is in power have been assigned with the task of bringing in subscribers to the National Herald. Before its launch, Congress wants state units to contribute to gain at least 35,000 subscribers. National Herald is going to make a comeback as a weekly newspaper with Neelabh Misra as its Editor-in-Chief. The yearly subscription currently is Rs 1,000.

Depending on the party's presence and the numbers of workers in each district, especially in states that it is in power, the Congress party is setting up targets for its workers. While no official communication has been issued to party's state units, subscription forms have been sending in thousands sending the subtle but firm message. Congress leaders have been asked by the senior leadership to 'help' National Herald but subscription requests have been minimal so far.

While releasing the paper's commemorative publication, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi had hailed it to be a platform for voices stifled by the current government. While the party would like to pass off National Herald as the alternate and strong voice, the paper is also going to be a fund source for the party.

The subscription targets are not only aimed at popularising Congress' mouthpiece but also to ensure funds. While senior leaders have been asked to 'help' on their own, workers have been asked to help popularise National Herald by taking it to the people. With the paper, the Congress hopes to spread its ideology as well as ensure funds.

OneIndia News