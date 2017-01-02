Congress to protest demonetisation's 'faulty implementation' on Jan 7

New Delhi, Jan 2: Terming the demonetiasation drive as anti-people, Congress' Delhi unit on Monday said that it will stage protest against it across the city on January 7, as part of its party's pan-India programme.

"Party will hold protest demonstrations across the city against the anti-people policies and corruption of the central government which has pushed the country towards a financial anarchy by the faulty implementation of the demonetisation," Congress spokesperson Sharmistha Mukherjee told reporters here.

The Congress leader said that the Mahila Congress will also observe a "Thali-Peet Demonstration" on January 9 at the district levels, along with other frontal organisations in the city.

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not announcing any measures to ease the cash transactions from the banks and the ATMs during his address to the nation on December 31, Mukherjee said: "The people of India were eagerly awaiting his address to the nation.

"They were hoping that he will inform the nation about how much black money has been unearthed during 50 days of demonetisation. But he has decided to remain silent over it."

Mukherjee also said that 115 people had died due to different reasons following demonetisation. "But their families have not been given a penny as compensation. And Modiji did not even mention about them in his speech," she alleged.

Attacking Modi for the alleged kickbacks he received when Gujarat Chief Minister, Mukherjee said: "Modiji has not yet replied to Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi's poser about allegedly receiving Rs 65 crore from the Aditya Birla group and the Sahara group."

Hitting out at the government over demonetisation, Mukherjee said, "Modiji had said that demonetisation will cleanse the country of black money, action will be taken on the corrupt, and terrorism would be stamped out."

"But nothing has happened and it is very strange that during demonetisation, BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) leaders were caught with unaccounted money," she accused.

The Congress leader also said that it seems that the BJP had prior knowledge about demonetisation move. "That's why crores of rupees were invested in land and property by RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh) and BJP leaders in Odisha and Bihar," she said.

IANS