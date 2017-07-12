Congress to gherao Parliament on July 18 in protest against GST

New Delhi, July 12: The Congress will gherao the Parliament House on July 18 to protest against the Goods and Services Tax, claiming that the implementation of the tax regime in its present form will affect traders as well as the common people.

"A gherao of Parliament House would be held to protest against GST in its present form on July 18," Congress' Delhi Chief Ajay Maken told reporters at a press conference.

"Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi has opposed the GST in its present form because the BJP-led central government has created six slabs in the GST with a 40 per cent outer limit whereas the party was in favour of GST with 14 per cent as the outer limit," he said.

He also said that the traders of the city were fed up with GST and from time to time, the traders' associations of Delhi had informed about their plight and problems.

Maken said that "the adverse impact of GST was not only affecting the traders, but also the common people."

Hitting out at the centre, he said: "The world over, wherever GST has been implemented, an outer limit has been set, but the BJP-led Central government has created six GST slabs with an outer limit of 40 per cent."

He further said that "after implementing the GST by the BJP-led Central Government, the "roti, kapada aur makan" of the common people have been affected as prices have soared sky-high, and the prices of essential commodities have gone beyond the reach of the common people."

On July 8, Surat, the economic capital of Gujarat, witnessed an unprecedented protest against the new tax regime, the Goods and Service Tax.

IANS