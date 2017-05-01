Congress to contest Uttar Pradesh local body elections alone

The Congress Party on Monday announced its decision to contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh local body elections alone.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Raj Babbar told ANI that this decision has been taken after thorough deliberations with the leaders and workers of the state.

Raj Babbar said, "Keeping in mind the suggestions of the party leaders and local party workers, the party has decided to contest the local body election alone in the state of Uttar Pradesh."

The BJP marked a thumping victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections by winning 324 seats out of 403.

The decision to contest the local body elections alone comes after the party faced a debacle in the last state Assembly Elections after joining hands with the Akhilesh Yadav led Samajwadi Party.

According to seat-sharing formula in the last UP assembly polls, out of the 403 assembly seats, SP had contested in 298 seats and Congress fielded its candidates in 105 constituencies.

However, the one-liner "UP ko ye saath pasand hai" could not bring much expected results. The Bharatiya Janata Party won 324 seats, the SP-Congress coalition garnered mere 55 seats and Bahujan Samaj Party led by Mayawati was restricted to only 19 seats.

