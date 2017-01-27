Congress stages protest over Katiyar's remark against Priyanka

New Delhi, Jan 27: Scores of women Congress members on Friday staged a protest outside the BJP office in the national capital against its MP Vinay Katiyar's remarks against Priyanka Gandhi.

During the protest at Ashoka Road, the women raised slogans against the BJP, demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sack Katiyar from the party. They also sought an apology from the BJP MP for his remarks.

"PM should sack Katiyar from the BJP. Katiyar should also tender apology for his remarks against Priyanka Gandhi," said Barkhla Shukhla Singh, president of Delhi Mahila Congress.

Earlier this week, the BJP MP had stoked controversy with his remark that there were 'more beautiful women star campaigners than Priyanka Gandhi'.

Police said that none of the protestors were detained.

Sonia's daughter has been credited with swinging an electoral alliance with the Samajwadi Party for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls, after a tie-up seemed on the skids on the issue of seat sharing.

Reacting to Katiyar's remark, Priyanks had said his comments 'expose the BJP's mindset towards women.'

PTI