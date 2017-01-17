Congress, SP to fight UP assembly elections together

It is official, the Samajwadi Party and the Congress will fight the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections together. This announcement was made by Ghulam Nabi Azad, senior Congress leader at a presser announced that his party would fight the polls along with the SP on Tuesday.

Azad said as of now it would be an alliance with the SP and they would think about a grand alliance in the next few days.

The statement by Azad came just a few hours after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had said that a deal with the Congress will be considered in a day or two. He feels that an alliance with the Congress would help the SP combat the Bahgujan Samaj Party and BJP in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017.

[Also read: Cycle symbol belongs to Akhilesh, rules Election Commission]

Meanwhile, Azad said that the details about the alliance would be decided in a day or two. "However, for now it is an alliance with the SP under the leadership of Akhilesh," he added. The statement by Azad promoted the Congress' chief ministerial candidate in UP to state that she would step down graciously. She said that she would like to gracefully withdraw as there cannot be two CM candidates for the elections.

On Monday, the Akhilesh faction was recognised as the real Samajwadi Party. As a result of this order by the Election Commission, the Akhilesh faction gets to contest the elections on the SP's symbol.

OneIndia News