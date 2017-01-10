Congress slams BJP for inducting a 'MCOCA accused' in party

Mumbai, Jan 11: Congress on Tuesday targeted the ruling BJP for inducting what it said a "MCOCA accused" in the party fold in Pune district, ahead of upcoming elections to Zilla Parishads.

In a statement issued, state unit Congress spokesman Sachin Sawant said the BJP by admitting Vitthal Shelar in the party has proved that its talks on "morality and probity" in public life are hollow.

Shelar joined BJP at a function held in Mawal taluka in Pune district last week, in the presence of BJP MLA and district guardian minister Girish Bapat. A BJP leader in Pune said it was difficult for the party to check antecedents of each and every individual joining them as scores of people are coming to the party fold.

However, he said the party will look into this matter. Meanwhile, Congress said the BJP's "conduct" is becoming unsuitable for the party in power.

"By inducting Shelar who was arrested under MCOCA and out on bail, the BJP which boasts of morality and probity in public life has exposed itself," Sawant stated.

He criticised Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for not acting against "tainted" ministers.

"State BJP president Raosaheb Danve publicly asks voters to accept money before casting their vote. There are 21 ministers who face various allegations of irregularities. Still, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis gives them a clean chit and also inducts various anti-social elements in the party...When exposed the BJP leaders speak untruth," Sawant stated.

He alleged that a large chunk of cash was seized from the BJP leaders post demonetisation.

