Congress' Sandeep Dikshit likens Army Chief to sadak ka goonda

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Sunday said Army Chief Bipin Rawat should not be making statements like a 'Sadak ka goonda' (Roadside goon).

"Pakistan can do only such things, they can only do uncalled for things and give statements. It feels bad when our Army Chief also give statements like a 'sadak a goonda'. Let Pakistan do it, they are like mafia. Why should our Army chief do it? We have a culture, a reputation in the world, so even if we do such things then it is cheap," he told news agency ANI.

On Saturday, Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, while responding to Army Chief Genral Bipin Rawat's statement, had said that Pakistani forces forces are capable of defeating all threats irrespective of the front during a visit to the forward positions along the Line of Control.

General Rawat had earlier said during an interaction that Indian Army is fully ready for a 'two-and-a-half front war'.

Minister of state for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju lashed out at the Congress leader for his remark and took to the Twitter to vent his ire.

What's wrong with Congress Party?

How dare Congress call Indian Army Chief as "Sadak Ka Gunda"!! — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 11, 2017

Dikshit later apologised for his remark and said that he withdraws his statement.

"I genuinely believe what I said was wrong. So I apologize for it and withdraw my statement," he told ANI.

