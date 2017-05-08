Congress ruined my life: Mulayam

Hitting out at the alliance with the Congress, Mulayam Singh Yadav said that making Akhilesh Yadav the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh was the biggest mistake.

Alliance with Congress is responsible for the present poor state of the party. I had advised Akhilesh not to go ahead with it but he did not listen. The SP itself responsible for its defeat and not the people of the state, Mulayam told reporters.

Congress left no stone unturned to ruin my life. The Congress lodged cases against me and Akhilesh forged alliance with it, he also said.

"Meri galti thi, humen hi banna chahiye that mukhyamantri, to aaj ye sthiti paida nahi hoti. Akhilesh ko CM bana diya, samjha kabhi banega nahi. 224 se 47 seeten, wo bhi jab hum chale gye Jaunpur and Shivpal ke liye chale gye. (It was my mistake that I made Akhilesh chief minister. From 224 we were reduced to 47. And it is when I went to Jaunpur for supporting Shivpal. I should have been the chief minister.), the patron of the Samajwadi Party also said.

OneIndia News