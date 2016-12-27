Congress rallying support against BJP is our victory: Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi, Dec 27: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday said that the Congress rallying support to counter the ruling party is Congress' defeat and the BJP's victory. The minister's remarks came moments after several opposition parties led by the Congress held a joint press conference here and targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling the demonetisation scheme a failure.

"If (Congress Vice President) Rahul Gandhi is seeking support of other parties, it is Congress' defeat and BJP's victory. Today, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is at the centre of the Indian politics," Prasad said.

Launching a counter-attack on Rahul Gandhi, Prasad said that the Congress leader "lacks maturity" and alleged that he was "trying to save the corrupt" by demanding to disclose in Parliament the names of accounts holders in Swiss banks.

"If we disclose the Swiss bank account holders' names before filing a chargesheet against them, the Swiss authorities would stop cooperating any further. We would not get any more names from them. Does Rahul Gandhi want that to happen?" Prasad added.

IANS