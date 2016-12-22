New Delhi, Dec 22: The Congress on Thursday termed Delhi Lt. Governor Najeeb Jung's surprise resignation an "unceremonious exit" and asked if a deal was struck between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"This is an unceremonious exit. Central government will have to tell what happened," Congress leader Ajay Maken said.

"We also want to know what is the deal between Modi and Kejriwal, due to which he has been removed," he added.

"If central government is trying to get some RSS representative (as Lt. Governor), we will protest and come on the streets against it," Maken said.

"We feel there has been a deal between the BJP and AAP because of which he has been made to leave. The central government should come out clean," the Congress leader added.

Najeeb Jung resigned as the lieutenant governor of Delhi on Thursday. Jung's resignation comes 18 months before the completion of his tenure. Jung had taken over as Delhi Lieutenant Governor in July 2013.

Jung thanked Delhi Chief Minister Arvid Kejriwal, with whom he shared a tempestuous relationship in the last two years. Jung also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the cooperation he received during his tenure as the Lieutenant Governor of the national capital.



IANS