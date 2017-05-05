Congress party Women's Wing protest outside BJP HQ with bangles

The Congress party Women's Wing on Friday protested outside the BJP headquarter with bangles over recent killing and mutilation of two soldiers by Pakistan in Poonch sector.

Protesting women were present with a box of bangles to challenge BJP's inaction over the killing and mutilations of soldiers. The protests comes days after Congress leadership has criticised the dastardly act of Pakistan.

In a shameful incident bodies of two Indian jawans were mutilated by Pakistan Army following ceasefire violation in J&K's Poonch district. An army JCO and a BSF head constable were killed and another soldier was injured as Pakistan fired rockets at a forward defense location post of the paramilitary force along the LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Delhi: Congress Women's Wing protests outside BJP HQ with bangles over recent attacks that claimed lives of security personnel. pic.twitter.com/0MmlBeYUli — ANI (@ANI_news) May 5, 2017

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad forced the BJP to hold talks with Pakistan. He said "BJP president Amit Shah and general secretary Ram Madhav say they won't talk to Pakistan and other stakeholders . How will the situation improve then? It's a political issue."

"It is a matter of grave concern. It looks like the situation (in Kashmir) is not under control (Ye bada chinta ka vishay hai,aisa laghta hai halaat pe kaabu nhi paya ja raha)," added Azad, in regard to the report of the mutilation of two Indian soldiers by Pakistani attackers on Monday, he further said.

Another leader Kapil Sibal even asked 'In 2013, when Hemraj was beheaded, Sushmaji had said they will bring 10 heads from the other side.' Now I ask PM how many heads he will bring for two soldiers'. Lance Naik Hemraj's body was mutilated by Pakistan's Border Action Team along the Line of Control in 2013.

OneIndia News