Congress MP Rajeev Gowda appointed Chairman of Research Department

Prof. Rajeev Gowda, Congress MP from Karnataka in the Rajya Sabha, has been appointed Chairman of the Research Department in the All India Congress Committee . A statement issued by the AICC on Thursday said the Congress president has reconstituted different departments and assigned him the new responsibility. Prof. Gowda was professor, public policy, at IIMB and former deputy governor of RBI before becoming Rajya Sabha member.

The new department has come up in place of Research and Coordination Department, Research and Reference Department, Development of Policy, Planning, and Coordination (DEPCO), which were constituted earlier.

Prof. Gowda's appointment to new department comes after former MP Ramya was made the head of the social media cell and Kolar MP K.H. Muniyappa was made a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committe.

OneIndia News