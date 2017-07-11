Congress MLA Nitesh Rane surrenders before police

Congress leader Nitesh Rane on Tuesday surrendered at Malwan Police station in connection with the attack on a senior Maharashtra government officer during a meeting called to discuss problems being faced by a section of the fishermen community in the Konkan region of Maharashtra.

According to reports, Rane will be presented at Kudal court.

In a video clip aired by news channels on July 7, the legislator suddenly lost his cool, picked up a dead fish which was dumped on the commissioner's table and threw it at him.

Rane, MLA from Kankavli in coastal Sindhudurg district, said he did so to protest against the officers alleged "ignorant attitude" towards the woes of the traditional fishing community of the Konkan region.

"There are two kinds of fishermen in Sindhudurg. One who use traditional methods for fishing and the other who use modern technology," Rane had told PTI over the phone.

Yet, those using modern technology often cross over to the areas earmarked for fishermen using traditional methods, resulting in financial losses to them, he alleged.

