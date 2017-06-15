Congress MLA assaults farmers in Maharashtra

A Congress leader along with his supporters has allegedly beaten up farmers in his neighborhood over a land dispute in Aurangabad district, Maharashtra.

Maha: Sillod Cong MLA Abdul Sattar Abdul Nabi, along with supporters, allegedly beat up farmers in his neighborhood over land dispute (12/6) pic.twitter.com/VfBIgW9PM6 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 15, 2017

Abdul Sattar Abdul Nabi, MLA from Sillod constituency, told ANI that he had to get physical with farmers. "The land belongs to Dalit brothers, I don't have any connection with it. At that time, the situation was such that I had to take that step," he said.

Moreover, images available with media show the assault took place in presence of police. The incident happened as the Maharashtra government recently decided to waive the loans of farmers across the state.

OneIndia News