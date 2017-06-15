Congress MLA assaults farmers in Maharashtra

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

A Congress leader along with his supporters has allegedly beaten up farmers in his neighborhood over a land dispute in Aurangabad district, Maharashtra.

Abdul Sattar Abdul Nabi, MLA from Sillod constituency, told ANI that he had to get physical with farmers. "The land belongs to Dalit brothers, I don't have any connection with it. At that time, the situation was such that I had to take that step," he said.

Moreover, images available with media show the assault took place in presence of police. The incident happened as the Maharashtra government recently decided to waive the loans of farmers across the state.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

congress, maharashtra, aurangabad, farmers

Other articles published on Jun 15, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...