Puducherry: Congress stages protest against Kiran Bedi

Puducherry, July 8: Congress party members staged a protest against state Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi outside the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday.

The DMK, VCK and two other communist parties had called for a shutdown protest here on Saturday against Bedi's style of functioning.

The protestors were shouting slogans against the nomination of three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members to the legislature.

Some public transport buses plying to Tamil Nadu were damaged by protesters.

Meanwhile, Bedi has termed the protest as unnecessary as it would result in loss of several crore of revenue.

