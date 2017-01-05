Congress may win Punjab, lose power in Uttarakhand: survey

Bengaluru, Jan 5: India Today-Axis polls on Wednesday predicted big win for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections this year. On Thursday, the poll showed that Congress would make a comeback in Punjab in the upcoming polls.

Here is what the opinion poll predicts for Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand:

Congress to make a comeback in Punjab

The India Today-Axis Opinion poll predicted that Congress may make a comeback in Punjab, cashing in on Amarinder Singh's image. According to the poll, Congress is likely to get 56-62 seats in the states.

Congress got 35 per cent vote share whereas AAP is likely to emerge as the second largest party with 29 per cent vote share. 34 per cent of the respondents said that they would like to see Amarinder Singh as the chief minister.

Surprisingly, 39 per cent of the respondents said that BJP should end its alliance with SAD.

Congress may struggle in Uttarakhand

The opinion poll predicted that Congress was on a shaky ground in Uttarakhand as BJP could brag 41-46 seats in the state. Congress is likely to get 18-23 seats.

The survey showed that BJP was ahead of all parties in terms of vote share. BJP is expected to get 45 per cent of vote share whereas Congress may get 33 per cent vote share and other may get 22 per cent vote share.

There was a tough fight between Congress's Harish Rawat and BJP's Ramesh Pokhriyal for the chief minister's chair.

BJP to retain Goa:

BJP is likely to retain power in Goa even though AAP tries its best to shake the current government. According to the survey, BJP could win 20-24 seats whereas Congress may bag 13-15 seats.

AAP, on the other hand, may only get 2-4 seats in the coastal state. Laxmikant Parsekar emerged as the most favourite CM candidate with 35 per cent votes.

OneIndia News