Congress may give EC's hackathon challenge a miss

With parties seemingly gearing up for the Election Commission's hackathon challenge on June 3, reports suggest that the Congress may not take part in it.

Amid allegations of EVM tampering by certain political parties, especially the AAP and the BSP, the EC announced a special session for political parties to try to tamper with the machines.

The Congress party seemed divided on the matter. While some leaders of the party have made statements demanding a thorough probe into the allegations levelled by the AAP, the senior leadership has refrained from making any comments.

A TOI report quoted a Congress source as saying that the grand old party does not want to be seen as irresponsible, as it was them who introduced EVMs. The report states that the Congress' main demand was for using VVPATs for all furure elections which has been accepted by the EC.

The Election Commission while throwing open the EVM challenge to political parties stated that three authorised persons can be nominated for the challenge. Those interested in the challenge will have to confirm before 5 PM on May 26.

"ECI through this challenge will restore and enhance, faith and confidence of voters in EVM voting system," Chief Election Commissioner of India Dr Nasim Zaidi earlier said.

Following the five state assembly elections, opposition parties had alleged that EVMs were rigged to give a favourable result to select political parties.

