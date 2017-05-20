Congress leaders meet over over Kashmir unrest

New Delhi, May 20: The Congress on Saturday held the maiden meeting of its policy planning group on the Jammu and Kashmir situation at former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's residence in the national capital. Senior leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ambika Soni, attended the meeting.

On Friday, Congress President Sonia Gandhi set up the group under the chairmanship of Manmohan Singh following widespread protests in the Kashmir Valley.

The move came after a delegation of Congress and National Conference leaders from Jammu and Kashmir met party Vice President Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress has been critical of the Modi government and the PDP-BJP coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir over their handling of the situation in the state.

IANS