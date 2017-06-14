Congress leader shown the door for praising 'Pappu' on Mandsaur visit

In a bid to praise Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, a Congress leader from Uttar Pradesh put out messages on the social media hailing his visit to Mandsaur. However he went on to refer to Rahul as 'pappu' and in the bargain lost his job in the Congress.

The senior Congress leader from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh was removed from all party positions after he referred to Rahul Gandhi as 'pappu.' Rahul is often referred to as 'pappu' by critics on the social media when they are attempting to denounce him.

The Congress leader in the firing line was Vinay Pradhan, the party's Meerut district president. He allegedly made the references in a message sent on a WhatsApp group titled 'Indian National Congress'.

He went on to say that Rahul Gandhi had put the interest of the nation before his own. " Pappu could have joined hands with Adani, Ambani and Mallyam but he did not do that.

Pappu could have been a minister or even the Prime Minister. Instead he put his life on the line by going to Mandsaur," the message also read.

Ramkrishna Dwivedi, chairman of the disciplinary committee in Congress, issued a letter announcing Pradhan's removal from all party posts for the "provocative" message. "This is an attempt to malign the party leadership. Other parties appear to be involved in this," he said.

Pradhan on the other hand said that the message was not sent out by him. I was not even given a chance to explain my version, he further added. This is an attempt by someone within the party to malign me, Pradhan also said in his defence.

