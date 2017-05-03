Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge takes charge as PAC chairman

The opposition leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge took charge as new chairman of Public's Account Committee (PAC) of Parliament on Wednesday.

Kharge senior Congress leader from Karnataka, is the new chairman of the 21-member PAC of Parliament. He replaced Congress leader K V Thomas whose term ended on April 30. The Parliamentary panel, which is headed by an opposition leader, has a majority of its members from the ruling NDA. The new committee has only two new faces while the remaining members have been renominated.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge takes charge as Public's Account Committee (PAC) of Parliament pic.twitter.com/uGuNwYBOG2 — ANI (@ANI_news) May 3, 2017

BJP parliamentarians-Subhash Chandra Baheria and Ram Shankar-have replaced their party members Richard Hay and Janardan Singh Sigriwal.

Constituted by the Parliament of India, the PAC is a committee of selected members of Parliament for the auditing of the revenue and the expenditure of the Government of India.

(With inputs from agencies)