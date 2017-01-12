Congress launches 2nd phase of anti-demonetisation protest from today

New Delhi, Jan 12: The Congress said it will launch its second phase of "Jan Vedna Abhiyaan", its nationwide agitation against demonetisation from Thursday and this will go on till February 20.

"On January 18, a day-long protest at all 33 Reserve Bank of India offices (RBI gherao) by party members against RBI's failure to perform its statutory duty and mishandling of the demonetisation move," said senior party leader Ahmed Patel, while giving a presentation at the Jan Vedna Sammelan.

From January 20 to January 25, a state level conclave will be held by Congress leaders to brief the state party workers about objectives of Jan Vedna Abhiyan.

"It would set clear roles and responsibilities for everyone," Patel said.

There will also be Jan Vedna Panchayat from January 20 to February 20, which will comprise 5,000 grassroots interactive public meetings.

