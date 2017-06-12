Congress junks Karnataka assembly session for Rahul Gandhi, seeks adjournment

The Congress in Karnataka seems to believe that taking part in an event of Rahul Gandhi in more important that the state's Assembly session. Congress sought an adjournment of both, the assembly as well as the council session for the day simply because Rahul Gandhi was in town.

An entire day meant for discussion for the welfare of the people of Karnataka was wasted. The Assembly session that began on Monday at 10.30 AM was adjourned to Tuesday as early as 12.30 PM. Opposition parties have accused the government of holding assembly session for mere eyewash and lacking the interest to hold discussions.

The government in its defence, however, has maintained that the loss of day will be made up. The assembly session has been extended until June 21. While with an extension the government has tried to camouflage a loss of the business day in the assembly, the cost of extension on the exchequer is being sidelined.

The legislative council was also adjourned on Monday shortly after it convened. The Chief Whip of the Government requested for the session to be adjourned so that leaders of the party may attend National Herald commemorative publication release where Rahul Gandhi was present. The chairman acknowledged the request and adjourned the session. As Congress junked a business day at both legislative houses, people of Karnataka were once again forgotten and discussion on their problems postponed.

