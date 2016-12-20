Congress 'half heartedly' welcomed demonetisation: Naidu

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said the Congress party 'half heartedly' welcomed the government's demonetisation move initially, but backtracked from it later due to political reasons.

Naidu said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had struck at the very roots of black money hoarders.

Cong attacking as PM Modi struck at the very roots of black-money holders; These ppl half-heartedly welcomed move earlier: Venkaiah Naidu pic.twitter.com/1W4sec9GRF — ANI (@ANI_news) December 20, 2016

Naidu earlier lashed out at the Congress for inaction against the black money hoarders and the corrupt during their regime. He asked why the UPA government did not act on the Supreme Court guidance to form SIT on the issue, reported ANI.

Taking a dig at Congress, the Urban Development Minister said the grand old party is frustrated as thier presence in Parliament in diminishing.

On Monday, Modi attacked the opposition parties for not allowing Parliament to function in the winter session, while Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Prime Minister's decision of demonetisation was done to favour rich and elite.

Last week, Rahul had claimed that he has information on the "personal corruption" of PM Modi. He had said he wanted to make that revelation in Parliament, but was not allowed to speak. The BJP, however, dubbed Rahul's claim as "joke of the year" and dared him to reveal the information

The Winter Session of Parliament was literally a washout with frequent disruptions over the demonetisation issue. The opposition frequently stormed the well of the House and accused the government of not allowing them to speak over the issue, while the ruling party maintained that opposition was more interested in creating ruckus than discussing the issue at hand. OneIndia News

