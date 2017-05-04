Congress government in Karnataka wants to protect gaurakshaks

While the Congress party is busy accusing the BJP government of giving a free hand to cow vigilantes, its own government in Karnataka is defending a law that protects gaurakshaks.

Karnataka filed its reply in the Supreme Court seeking dismissal of a PIL seeking a ban on cow protection groups across the country. The plea also challenged the immunity to cow protectors under Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act.

While BJP-governed Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra Jharkhand are parties to the PIL only Karnataka, which is a Congress-ruled state, filed its reply. The state has asked the Supreme Court to dismiss a petition challenging the constitutional validity of a state act which offers immunity to cow protection groups recognised under the Act.

Activist Tehseen S Poonawalla, in a plea to the Supreme Court, had sought action against cow vigilantes. The petition alleged that gaurakshaks indulged in violence and committed atrocities against Dalits and minorities. The plea demanded that these groups be 'regulated and banned in the interest of social harmony, public morality and law and order in the country'.

On April 7, a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Dipak Misra and A M Khanwilkar issued notices to Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh and asked them to file their reply within three weeks. The court asked why such groups should not be banned for creating disharmony. On May 3, the court refused to pass an order banning such groups and held that it will first seek a response from Centre and the state governments.

In its reply, the Karnataka government submitted that the law in question seeks to protect only those cow vigilantes who are acting in 'good faith'. It added that the law offers no cover to those engaged in violent or criminal activities.Karnataka also submitted that the protection in the law applied only to groups recognised by competent authority provided for under the law and not to just any group which can claim to be engaged in the protection of cows.

OneIndia News