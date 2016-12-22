Congress free India is a distant dream says Arunachal MP

Itanagar, Dec 22: The BJP's dream of 'Congress Mukt Bharat' is just a distant dream to achieve, Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal Pradesh Ninong Ering said here today.

While interacting with members of Arunachal Youth Congress (AUC), the Congress MP exhorted all youths to work with dedication, commitment and loyalty, which, according to him, would bring the party back to power.

A party release quoting him said, Congress is the oldest and largest political party in the country and served the people from its core since independence.

Speaking on the issue of demonetisation, the MP said, "Unplanned declaration of demonetisation by the Modi Government was a dictatorial decision and anti-national."

"It is the farmers, working class, middle class and business communities who are suffering the most because of demonetisation. Many have even lost their lives," Ering alleged.

"Demonetisation is nothing but a political decision keeping in mind the approaching Assembly elections in some states next year" Ering said.

Meanwhile, APYC vice president Jikke Tako submitted a two-point memorandum to the MP for maintenance of office of the APYC and to take up with the appropriate authority the case of Haa Tama, who died in Jaipur, Rajasthan, allegedly after being thrown from a 3-storied building.

Ering assured to look into the demands at the earliest and also assured to take up Tama's case for speedy delivery of justice, the communiqué said.

PTI