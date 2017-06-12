Congress dubs Chouhan's fast 'farcical'

New Delhi, June 12: Congress on Monday termed Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's fast to restore peace in his state rocked by violence during a farmers' agitation, as "farcical token fast and hypocrisy".

"Not only did the BJP government of Madhya Pradesh shoot dead innocent farmers who were agitating for their promised rights, but the Chief Minister indulged in a farcical token fast, wasting crores of tax payer's money," said senior party spokesperson C. P. Joshi.

"This is nothing but hypocrisy," he added saying: "The farmers of the country has been mercilessly backstabbed by the callous and insensitive attitude of the BJP government."

Chouhan on Sunday ended his day-old indefinite fast and announced a series of decisions aimed at the welfare of the state's farmers, including buying of all crops on Minimum Support Prices, purchase of milk as per Amul Dairy's formula, and setting up of farmers markets in Madhya Pradesh to save them from the clutches of middlemen.

