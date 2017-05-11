Congress demands judicial probe into Saharanpur violence

The Congress party has sought a judicial probe into caste clashes in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. A delegation of Congress leaders will meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the issue. The Samajwadi party has already urged for a probe into the incidents of violence that Saharanpur has seen since May 5.

Two senior police officers SP of Saharanpur City, Sanjay Singh and SP Rural Area Rafiq Ahmad have been suspended so far and at least 30 people arrested in connections with Tuesday's violence. Fresh violence was witnessed as recently when police refused to allow a Dalit Mahapanchayat. Close to 600 policemen continue to keep guard as an eerie calm descends.

On Friday protests broke out after one Thakur man was killed and at least 25 Dalit homes were torched in Shabbirpur. Protests broke out after Dalits objected to loud music being played by the Thakurs during a procession that was being held in honour of Maharana Pratap.

Dalits alleged that the police refused to give them permission to hold a meeting to seek compensation while permission was given to the Thakurs to wield swords and take part in a procession. The 'objection' to the procession soon broke into a war of words and within no time, stones, bottles were thrown at each other. The village witnessed arson and violence and a probe has been sought into the same.

OneIndia News