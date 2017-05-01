Congress condemns killing of soldiers, mutilation by Pak

New Delhi, May 1: The Congress on Monday condemned the killing of two Indian soldiers on the LoC and mutilation of their bodies by Pakistan, saying such cowardly acts are unacceptable in a civilised society and are not conducive to the neighbouring country's own interests and security.

Expressing concern over rise in terrorist incidents in the country post-September 2016 surgical strike, Congress' senior spokesperson Anand Sharma attacked the BJP-led NDA government over its Kashmir policy saying "it has been a disaster marked by political opportunism". He also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence and spell out a policy on Kashmir after taking the opposition leadership into confidence on the serious issue and on internal security to stop rising terrorist incidents sponsored from across the border.

"It is the prime minister's duty that he takes the opposition leadership into confidence. The prime minister should hold a meeting with opposition leaders and discuss the policy he has in mind to control what is happening in Kashmir and along the border. "The situation is serious and we cannot overlook it and the prime minister should focus on governance and stop propaganda and claims," he told reporters.

He said the government lacks comprehension of the situation as it has allowed things "to deteriorate and go completely out of control because of its sheer lust for power, political opportunism and formation of a government (in J&K)" which ignored the realities of internal security challenges in that region. On today's incident, Sharma said the country has seen yet another act of outrage by the Pakistan Army where two soldiers have been killed and their bodies mutilated.

"We condemn what Pakistan did. It must stop terrorism and realise that these actions are unacceptable in a civilised world. "It deserves to be condemned firmly and Pakistan must realise that these actions are unacceptable in the civilised society and they are not conducive to Pakistan's own interest, its own security and the welfare of its people," he said.

The Congress leader said it is a matter of great concern that the situation in the valley is serious and there have been continued attacks after India's cross-border surgical strike on September 29 following the Uri attack. He said there have been six major attacks on army camps and 41 army officers and soldiers have been martyred in these attacks. Sharma said the Indian Army is competent to retaliate and hoped "it will talk to Pakistan in the same language" and avenge the killings. "Therefore, what is happening today, the situation has to be reversed. This situation cannot be allowed to drift any further," he said.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi also strongly condemned the killings and described them as a "barbaric and disgraceful act". "The government must move beyond platitudes and hold Pakistan to account," he wrote on Twitter.

AICC in-charge of communications Randeep Surjewala said 200 soldiers have been martyred in J&K since May, 2014. "Pakistan again mutilates bodies of our soldiers. Was 56 inch chest an empty 'Jumla'? Pakistan has been attacking India with impunity. When is Prime Minister Modi planning to show off his '56 inch chest' to them and send them cowering?" he asked.

