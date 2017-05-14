Congress, BJP up in arms against AAP after Mishra's fresh salvo

There seems to be no end to AAP's problems with the Congress and the BJP trying to corner them over sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra's allegations of money laundering against the Kejriwal-led party.

While addressing the press, Mishra on Sunday said that Kejriwal and those close to him were involved in converting black money to white. For three continuous years, black money was converted into white and spent on foreign trips, he alleged.

'Kejriwal must break silence' BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi said anomalies in the information given by AAP to income tax department must be probed. She said that ‘truth must come out in the open'. Another BJP leader Prabhat Jha said that Kejriwal must speak up and clear the air, adding that his silence shows that he is guilty. Congress called for thorough probe into the matter Congress' Ajay Maken termed the allegations as' grave' and called for thorough investigation into the matter. Maken said that these accusations come under the Money Laundering Act and a special audit should take place to unearth the truth. AAP rubbished the allegations Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party has rubbished Mishra's allegations and called it a ‘BJP conspiracy'. AAP leader Sanjay Singh told the media that over 70-80 percent of the donations received by the Congress and the BJP were from unknown sources. Singh also questioned the authenticity of the cheques shown by Mishra and said that the BJP was using Mishra to malign the AAP's reputation. Kapil Mishra hospitalised Mishra, who is on a hunger strike to protest against corruption in AAP, said that 16 shell companies added money worth crores in AAP's bank accounts. At the end of the press conference, Mishra dared Kejriwal to resign by evening or he will drag Kejriwal with his collar and put him in Tihar Jail. However, immediately after his press conference on revelations on AAP 's finances ended, Mishra who has been on hunger strike for 5th day fell unconscious and was later taken to the RML hospital.

OneIndia News