Congress appoints new office bearers to PCC

Keeping in view 2019 General Elections the Congress party on Thursday appointed 17 new office bearers to the state party units. Among the newly appointees 10 are under the age of 50.

Congress spokesperson, Randeep Surjewala, announced the names in a press meet. He said Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have approved the second phase of the reshuffle. The first phase of reshuffle was done in Gujarat, Goa and Karnataka.

17 new office bearers have been appointed by the party out which 10 are under the age of 50: Randeep Surjewala,Congress pic.twitter.com/jakLktDjIx — ANI (@ANI_news) May 4, 2017

Further, FH Jakkappanavar appointed as the Chairman of the SC Department of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect.

New office bearers:

1. Avinash Pande to be new General Secretary in charge of Rajasthan Congress

2. Pritam Singh to be new Uttarakhand Congress president replacing Kishore Upadhyay.

3. Former state minister SunilJakhar appointed as new Punjab Congress chief, he replaces CM Captain Amarinder Singh

4. Vivek Tankha has been appointed to Legal cell.

More details are awaited.

(With agency inputs)