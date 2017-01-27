Congress 'a thing of the past': Modi

In a scathing attack on the Congress party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called it a 'thing of the past'. He said the Congress was opportunistic, as it rushed to forge an alliance with the Samajwadi Party after seeing a feud in the Yadav clan.

Addressing a rally at Jalandhar, Modi heaped praise on Punjab Chief Minister Prakash Singh Badal, saying that the latter had always worked for betterment on the state.

Congress mahinon tak gaon gaon Rath leke gayi, aur Samajwadi party ko itna kosa. Lekin unhone dekha janata sweekar nahi kar rahi: PM Modi — ANI (@ANI_news) January 27, 2017

Phir unhone (Congress) dekha parivaar (SP) mein phoot padi hai, yahan apni mundi daal lo: PM Narendra Modi #PunjabPolls pic.twitter.com/k9YsA0PQAS — ANI (@ANI_news) January 27, 2017

Congress ek beeti hui baat hai, aakhri saans pe apna guzaara karne wala dal hai: PM Narendra Modi #PunjabPolls pic.twitter.com/t6sTq92Goy — ANI (@ANI_news) January 27, 2017

He said the nation has already seen 'destructive politics' for 70-years and now it was time for 'politics of development'.

Modi said his government had resolved the OROP issue, which had remained unresolved for over 48-years.

"Kuch log bohot pareshan hain kyunki unki 70 saal ki kamayi doob rahi hai, loot loot ke jama kiya wo khatre mein pad gaya (Some people are very disturbed because whatever they've earned in over 70 years is foundering; decades of loot now endangered)," he said.

Earlier on Friday, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi launched a verbal attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiromani Akali Dal alliance in Punjab. He asked how can Prime Minister Modi side with the 'corrupt' SAD.

The 117 seat Punjab legislative assembly is set to go to polls on February 4. The main contest in the state would be between SAD-BJP alliance, Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party.

