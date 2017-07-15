Cong to raise Indo-China border issue in Parliament, urges govt to engage with Beijing

New Delhi, July 15: With the government reaching out to Opposition parties in the all-party meet on Friday to apprise them of what was happening at the India-China-Bhutan tri-junction, the Congress has said that it will raise the issue in Parliament and called for lowering tension through diplomacy.

As many as 19 MPs from different political parties attended the meeting chaired by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Home Minister Rajnath Singh, reports India Today.

While the Home Secretary gave a presentation on the Amarnath Yatra attack, the Foreign Secretary gave the entire background on 'Doklam' crisis and the border 'face-off' between India and China.

The Congress has made it very clear that while 'nation is first', it continues to have doubts and will raise the issue in Parliament.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma said, "There is too much tension and that should be lowered through diplomacy. We will also raise the issue in Parliament."

While Foreign Secretary Jaishankar was quoted by some opposition members as explaining the fact that China was in violation and was changing the status quo, many such as Sitaram Yechury of the CPI(M), Sharad Pawar of the NCP and Anand Sharma of the Congress wanted to know what started the stand-off.

Key take away

CPM, NCP and Congress wanted to know what started the stand-off.

Mulayam Singh, Sharad Pawar likely to meet Jaitley to share their experience of dealing with China.

TMC leader Derek O'Brien said government's explanation on Amarnath attack was unconvincing.

Gopal Baglay, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said, "All participants expressed strong support for India's approach and also for the need for national unity. Importance of India and China to remain engaged through diplomacy was underlined".

OneIndia News