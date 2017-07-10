Cong does a flip-flop, says Rahul had indeed met with Chinese envoy

The Congress party on Monday confirmed party vice president Rahul Gandhi's meeting with Chinese Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohu within hours of denying any such meeting.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala confirmed Chinese envoys meeting Rahul Gandhi. He said," Envoys met Rahul Gandhi ji, not only Chinese envoy but also Bhutanese envoy and ex-National Security Advisor (NSA) Shiv Shankar Menon.

Surjewala called the meeting as a 'courtesy call' saying 'Nobody should attempt to sensationalize this.' Various ambassadors and envoys keep meeting Congress President and Vice President time to time on a courtesy basis, he added.

Various ambassadors and envoys keep meeting Congress President and Vice President time to time on courtesy basis: RS Surjewala,Congress pic.twitter.com/7h0dqwzL83 — ANI (@ANI_news) July 10, 2017

In fact, the Chinese embassy said Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi met Chinese Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui on July 8 and "exchanged views" on the "current bilateral relations".

[Chinese Embassy removes its statement Rahul Gandhi 'met' Ambassador Luo Zhaohui']

Earlier today, the party had denied reports of meeting between Rahul Gandhi and Chinese Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui on July 8, reports said.

The reports of the meeting between Rahul Gandhi and the Chinese Ambassador have emerged following Congress leader's tweet questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "silence" on the current standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries in Doklam area in the Sikkim sector.

OneIndia News