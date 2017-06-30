Complaints filed against Azam Khan for levelling rape allegations against Army

Lucknow, Jun 29: Two separate police complaints were lodged against senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan over his controversial remarks against the Indian Army.

Separate complaints were filed at Hazratganj and Gautampalli police stations. The complaint at Hazratganj was lodged by Janki Sharan Pandey. Khan's remarks also triggered protests across Uttar Pradesh.

In Sambhal, workers of the Hindu Jagran Manch torched Khan's effigy and demanded that he be tried for treason. Similar protests were reported from Chandausi, Jaunpur, Mathura and Lakhimpur Kheri.

On June 27, former Uttar Pradesh minister Khan had kicked up a storm with his remarks against the Indian Army. Addressing party activists in Rampur, the SP national general secretary referred to "shameful violent incidents" in places such as Kashmir, Tripura, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Khan said excesses by security forces had led to "women in some places chopping off the private parts of Army men". The BJP hit out at the SP leader, demanding that Khan's party "sack" him for seeking to "divide the country" on religious lines.

PTI