Complaint filed against Roopa Ganguly over ‘rape remark'

The Trinamool Congress workers on Saturday filed a complaint against BJP MP Roopa Ganguly for her controversial 'rape remark' to highlight safety of women in West Bengal.

Ganguly had earlier on Saturday defended her statement saying, "I dare all the parties, the ones who keep flattering the West Bengal government and the Congress, to send their daughters, sisters-in-law, wives to Bengal, without taking any hospitality from Mamata Banerjee. If they are able to survive there for 15 days without getting raped, then tell me."

She further justified her statement saying, "In fact, 15 days is too long time".

Subsequently, TMC leader reacted Sovandeb Chattopadhyay to her statement. TMC leader said, "She should say how many times she has been raped in Bengal."

It may be recalled that Ganguly was stopped near the Kolkata airport when she insisted on proceeding to Basirhat that has seen violence by Muslim mobs and retaliatory attacks over four days.

West Bengal is gripped in chaos and violence, with the demand of separate Gorkhaland by the Gorkhas and the recent Basirhat violence, where communal clashes broke over a social media post.

OneIndia News