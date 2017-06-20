Complaint against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in Lokayukta

Bengaluru: A former BJP corporator has filed a complaint against the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah in the Lokayukta on Tuesday.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
The former corporator NR Ramesh (Yediur ward) is alleging that the Congress party has been utilising BBMP bus stops for advertising the government's schemes without paying the Palike a single rupee. He has filed a complaint with Lokayukta under the charges of corruption, cheating, and dereliction of duty.

According to the complaint, the Congress government has utilised 439 BBMP bus shelters for advertising the government's welfare schemes. It also alleges that since May 2015, the Congress party has not paid advertising fee to the BBMP, which amounts to Rs 68.15 crore.

Also, the advertisements violate the BBMP rule which prohibits pole advertisements on footpaths and in public places.

With this move, the number of complaints filed against CM Siddaramaiah with the Lokayukta has gone up to 44. The remaining 43 complaints against him are pending before the Karnataka Lokayukta, and all are at various stages of scrutiny.

