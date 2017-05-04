Siddaramaiah faces Lokayukta trouble for alleged corruption in police transfers

A complaint alleging largescale corruption in police transfers has been filed against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Shashidhar Venugopal, the chief of Karnataka police Mahasangha has approached the Lokayukta accusing Siddaramaiah, 28 ministers of Karnataka cabinet as well as 21 police officers.

In his complaint, Shashidhar has alleged that police officials have paid money to the ministers for favourable transfers and appointments. He has urged the Lokayukta to probe the allegations of large-scale corruption that involves key functionaries of the government including the Chief Minister himself. Shashidhar was previously in the news for 'instigating' police constabulary to go on mass leave in protest. Charges of sedition were slapped against Shashidhar for instigating police personnel to skip work.

In June 2016, Shashidhar was arrested by the Bengaluru police in a midnight action for being the brain behind the unprecedented constabulary protest. After being slapped with sedition charges he was granted bail by Justice Anand Byrareddy of the Karnataka High Court. He had spent two weeks in jail. The man has now come out accusing the government of taking bribes for transfers and appointments. The Lokayukta is currently looking into the merits of the case.

