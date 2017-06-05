Complaint against draping Parvathamma's body with national flag.

A Bengaluru-based lawyer has filed a complaint before a lower court against draping the mortal remains of Kannada film producer Parvathamma Rajkumar, who passed away on May 31, with the national flag.

Parvathamma was the wife of Kannada matinee idol, the late Dr Rajkumar. The complainant cites the violation of the Flag Code of India as the reason for the plaint.

The complaint was filed before the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate and sought action against principal secretary (Home), secretary (Home) and Bengaluru police commissioner. The court will hear the matter on June 16.

Section 5 of the Flag Code of India deals with the misuse of the national flag. It states: "The flag shall not be used as a drapery in any form whatsoever except in state/military/central paramilitary forces funerals hereinafter provided."

Three years of imprisonment or fine or both may be awarded under Section 3 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

OneIndia News