Compensation for Burhan Wani's brother: NSA to take final call

New Delhi, Dec 22: National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, is likely to meet Army and police officials in Jammu and Kashmir to take a final call on whether ex-gratia should be awarded to Khalid Wani, the brother of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani.

[Also Read: Compensation for Burhan Wani's brother has demoralising effect on Army]

Khalid Wani was killed in an encounter in 2013 and several persons had termed the encounter as fake.

Recently the Pulwama district administration had compiled a list of 140 persons for paying compensation. The name of Khalid Wani too appeared on this list. This had created a furore and many had questioned the logic behind this decision.

Khalid was killed in a forest area at Tral. While the Army maintained that he was an overground operative and the encounter was genuine, the family however differed. The family said that the encounter was fake and Khalid was killed in custody.

On December 27, Doval is expected to meet with Army and police officials. During the discussions, the issue relating to Khalid's compensation too would be taken up. The final call on the matter would be taken by the NSA, sources at Delhi informed OneIndia.

Apart from this, Doval is likely to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. With the number of militants increasing, a security review would be conducted by top officials and the NSA.

There is a worrying trend and as per statistics available there are 300 terrorists in the Valley. Statistics also reveal that out of the 300 terrorists, 100 are locals.

OneIndia News