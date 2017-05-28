COMEDK UGET Result 2017 declared

The COMEDK UGET 2017 Result 2017 have been declared. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result of COMEDK UGET 2017 at comedk.org.

Under Graduate Entrance Test results are announced in two steps; first the score obtained is published, then the rank card is issued.

COMEDK UGET result 2017 is significant as admission to around 20,000 seats in 150 engineering is based on it.

To check results one must enter the email id and password on the candidate login page. To determine the merit (rank) obtained in COMEDK 2017, final answer key of COMEDK UGET is used.

OneIndia News