COMEDK UGET Mock Allotment 2017 Results to be declared, how to check

The COMEDK UGET Mock Allotment 2017 Results have been declared. This year, 51,221 applied for undergraduate seats in Engineering, seats of which 43,981 appeared for the test. 70,968 candidates applied for the Medical stream, out of which 57,885 took the exam. The competitive exam commenced on May 10 in 148 test centres across the state.

Students who tool the CET would have 45 percent seats allotted to them by the government in the private unaided non-minority colleges while those giving COMEDK would have 30 percent seats to them.

How to check COMEDK UGET Mock Allotment 2017 results:

Log in to comedk.org

Enter relevant details

See your allotted seat

Take a printout for reference

OneIndia News