COMEDK counseling will be online this year

There is good news for students who appeared for the COMEDK this year. Students will not have to travel to Bengaluru as the allotment of engineering seats in private colleges is going online this year. Around 72,000 candidates, who registered for COMEDK exam this year, can pick seats from 147 engineering colleges.

The executive secretary of COMEDK, S Kumar said that all processes, except the document verification process, will go online. He also added that students will have to pay Rs 5,000 before the option entry process. This would be considered as part of the fees for the first term, he also said.

The online counselling process would be similar to the Karnataka Examinations Authority's process, where students will be given time to enter options of engineering colleges and combinations, following which there will be mock allotment of seats.

Candidates can then change their options if they wish. Then there is real allotment of seats.

OneIndia News