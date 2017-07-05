Come up with law for appointment of EC members or we step in says SC

The Supreme Court has asked the centre to come up with a law for the appointment of members of the Election Commission. The Centre opposed court's intervention, saying it was for Parliament to frame a law.

Calling for transparency in appointment of poll panel, the court said, "If parliament doesn't make a law to appoint CEC then the court must step into the breach."

A bench of Chief Justice J S Khehar and justice DY Chandrachud said Article 324 of the Constitution provided that the appointments of the CEC and the election commissioners be made as per the enabling law, but the law had not been enacted.

"The expectation is that Parliament will make the law. The law has not been made then can the court lay down the procedures," the bench said.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation by one Anoop Paranwal asking for a fair and transparent procedure for EC appointments.

OneIndia News