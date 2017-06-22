Suspicious movement at Project Seabird Naval Base creates panic

Combing operations are undertaken at Project Seabird Naval Base in Karnataka following reports of suspicious movements. While no official word about the search came in from the Navy, local media reports suggested that combing operations were undertaken on Thursday afternoon after suspicious movement of people was noticed near the naval base.

Suspicious movement of three unauthorised people at the Karwar Naval Bas triggered panic. In the light of attacks on Indian Army camps in Uri and Kupwara combing operations were taken up as a precautionary measure. The three persons were later identified as locals who had inadvertently entered the naval base. Unwilling to take a risk, thorough combing operations were undertaken on Thursday afternoon.

INS Kadamba code-named Project Seabird is an Indian Navy base located near Karwar in Karnataka. The first phase was commissioned in 2005 while Phase II commenced in 2011.

OneIndia News