Colour printer used to make 2 lakh worth fake currency in MP

Two people were arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur region on Thursday with Rs. Two lakhs worth of fake currency in Rs 2,000 denomination, said reports. The accused had allegedly used a colour printer to print the fake notes.

Four men were arrested in Bengaluru on Wednesday for using a colour photocopier to make fake notes. They had even used glitter to make notes look real.

According to reports, the four arrested individuals used these fake notes at eight liquor shops before being nabbed by the police. The cops began a lookout for them after a shopkeeper suspected that the note handed over to him was fake and reported the matter.

The new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes were introduced after the government banned the old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes on November 8 to curb black money hoarding, corruption and terror financing.

