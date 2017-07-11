College teachers pay hike: This is what you will earn, here is the complete list

Nearly 8 lakh teachers and staff working in colleges, universities and institutions run by the central and state governments are set to get a massive pay hike in the range of 22 to 28 per cent.

The matter will be taken up in the Cabinet this month itself and once cleared the pay hike is likely to reflect in the August salaries for the 8 lakh teachers.

The proposal was made by the UGC panel and the Cabinet will clear the proposal when it is taken up. The decision on allowances would be taken by the HRD ministry at a later date. The first priority would be to roll out the pay hike.

What pay hike teachers would get:

Assistant professor (I) (grade pay-Rs 6,000): Rs 47,304 to Rs 57,700 : Up by 22 per cent.

Assistant professor (II) (grade pay-Rs 7,000) Rs 56,480 to Rs 68,900: Up by 22 per cent.

Associate professor: (grade pay- Rs 9,000): Rs 1,07,748 to Rs 1,31,400: Up by 22 per cent.

Professor: (grade pay- Rs 10,000): Rs 1,16,070 to Rs 1,44,200: up by 24 per cent.

Vice Chancellor: Rs 1,75,200 to Rs 2,25,000: Up by 28 per cent

OneIndia News