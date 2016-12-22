Cold wave continues in J&K

Srinagar, Dec 22: Cold wave continued throughout Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday as night temperatures remained below freezing point in the valley and Ladakh region.

An official of the MET department told IANS: "Cold wave is likely to continue during the next 24 hours as weather is expected to remain dry during this period."

"Srinagar recorded minus 5.0 as the night's lowest temperature while Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded minus 5.5 and minus 1.8 respectively. Leh town recorded minus 12.0 as the minimum temperature."

"Jammu city recorded 5.7, Katra 10.4, Batote 7.2, Bannihal 1.0 and Bhaderwah minus 2.1 as the minimum temperatures today (Thursday)," the official added.

The 40-day long period of harsh cold in the Valley called the 'Chillai Kalan' started here on Wednesday.

Most of winter's snowfall activity that replenishes perennial water reservoirs of Kashmir takes place during this period.

Jammu and Kashmir has been reeling under an unprecedented over 5-month long dry spell whic h people expect would be broken during the 'Chillai Kalan'.

IANS

